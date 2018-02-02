US average hourly earnings surged as more jobs were added than expected in January, official figures showed on Friday, adding strength to the conviction that interest rates will be hiked three or even four more times this year. There were 200,000 new jobs added in the first month of 2018, the non-farm payrolls reported showed, which was better than the 180,000 forecast and the 160,000 added the month before. December payrolls were revised up to 160,000 from the initial growth indicated of ...

