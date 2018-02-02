Nasdaq would like to announce Genium INET 5.0.0205 going live April 21st, 2018.



The following changes, enhancements and improved functionalities are currently in scope for Genium INET 5.0.0205 but are subject to change.



-- Flexible Equity Derivatives under the Exchange Rules. -- Product Identifier in OMnet for Equity Derivatives and Commodities. -- Directed Quote Requests for Danish Electrobrokers. -- Changes to Matching Logic for Fixed Income Cash Instruments. -- Extended Deferrals for Fixed Income Cash Instruments. -- Modifications to CFM Margin Calculations.



Please see Genium INET website to see the external impact for OMnet, FIX and Nasdaq applications, http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/geniuminet/enhancemen ts/genium-inet-5.0.0205



The planned project timeline for Genium INET 5.0.0205:



Feb 5 Draft technical specifications available -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 26 Final technical specifications available -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- March External Test 4 availability 15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- March TW & CW1 go-live candidates available 21 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- April Technical go-live of Genium INET 5.0.0205 21 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- April First trading and clearing day for Equity Derivatives, Fixed Income and 23 Commodities --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For questions or comments, please contact:



Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=661886