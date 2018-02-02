Global Impact of Digital Transformation in Commercial Aviation, 2017: Capitalizing on Opportunities in the Emerging Digital Economy for Enriched Business Performance

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Intense competition in the commercial aviation sector has led industry stakeholders to create new business models to compete heavily on price by limiting margins and improving cost efficiencies. Connected aviation is the central theme around which digital transformation initiatives are evolving to achieve the competitive advantages and differentiate in new ways. Digital transformation initiatives will continue to grow through applications such as digital flight path optimization, predictive maintenance and optimization of aircraft systems, among others. Airlines are inclined toward a passenger-centric approach to cater to the needs of the connected traveler.

Commercial aviation is going through a significant phase of transformation resulting in OEMs developing digital platforms, emerging ecosystems, and new applications. Aviation stakeholders are poised to digitally transform their businesses, and accrue benefits resulting in enhanced business performance and efficient operations through agility, greater integration of systems, and transparency at every stage. Connectivity is becoming more prevalent in the commercial aviation ecosystem, enabling the rapid increase in experimenting potential applications of artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cloud, IoT, cybersecurity, mobility and blockchain components, which are the key aspects of digital transformation across the aviation ecosystem.



As big data and connectivity reach critical thresholds, the key focus of aviation stakeholders are to leverage on the technology to achieve maximum benefits and add value. Nearly all the segments of commercial aviation are being digitally transformed, the impact of which is evident across the supply chain with improved products and services, enhanced passenger experience both in-flight and in airport, and most importantly, greater operational efficiencies across the board through reduced maintenance, operations, and services costs.

This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about the impact of digital transformation in commercial aviation, the technological evolution that is happening, and the implications of those. This study discusses the key aspects of digital transformation and identifies areas of opportunities in the commercial aviation industry and also areas where digital transformation will potentially add value in terms of helping with the realization of digitalization in the industry. All aerospace industry participants and the rest of the industry verticals will benefit from this research as this is a visionary study investigating the big picture perspectives of digital transformation and how it is looking to revolutionize the rest of the industries across the globe.

Technology companies who are looking to feed into the digital transformation megatrend across industries will also benefit from this study as they will get to understand their potential role in the future. This research is aimed at identifying transformation in the industry ecosystem and emerging growth opportunities available to market participants to convert the transformation to opportunities for revenue/market share growth.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key industry initiatives and their significance?

What are the key trends within the airline domain?

What are the key trends within the airport domain?

What are they key trends within the downstream services domain?

What are the key trends within the commercial aviation industry and the application areas of digital tools?

What are the future implications of digital transformation in the commercial aviation ecosystem?

Key Conclusion

Key Topics Covered:



1. SCOPE

Project Scope

2. INTRODUCTION TO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

What is Digital Transformation?

Digital Transformation Framework - Business Functions

Phases of Digital Transformation

Digital Transformation Framework

Digital Transformation will have a Profound Impact on Customer Interaction, Operational Performance and People

Strategic Imperatives for Growth in Commercial Aviation Industry - Aligning Key Objectives with Digital Transformation Strategy

5 Major Growth Opportunity Areas

Air Transportation Digital Transformation

Business Objectives in the Commercial Aviation Industry

Report Focus-Airline Passenger Management and Flight Operations

Airline Passenger Management - Digital Touch Points

Airline Passenger Management - Data Sources and Management

Airline Flight Operations

3. COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Digital Transformation

Digital Platforms

Big Data and Analytics

Cloud

Cyber Security

Augmented and Virtual Reality

Mobile

Blockchain

4. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION INDUSTRY DRIVERS

Digital Transformation in the Commercial Aviation Industry-Drivers and Value Creation

Passenger Growth

Passenger

Commercial Aviation Passenger Trends

Passenger Centricity

Air Traffic Movements

New Aircraft Platforms-Introduction

Next-Generation Aircraft

New Aircraft Platforms, 2016-2023

Aircraft Data Transmission-AIR to GROUND

Aircraft Communication

Cockpit Technology Transition

Aircraft Communication - COCKPIT: Key Underlying Technology

Aircraft Communication - CABIN: Key Underlying Technology

Cabin Systems Evolution

Passenger

Passenger-Efficiency programs

Air Traffic Management Efficiency Programs

ATM Equipment Regional Regulations as Outlined by IATA

Innovation & New Technology in Commercial Aviation

IIoT in Aviation MRO & Supply Chain

Revenue Creation - Data Monetization Models

Shifting Business Models

5. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION VALUE CREATION

Connected Aviation

Major Application Areas

Aircraft Health Management

Fleet Management

Aircraft Fuel Management

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Route Planning

Disruption Management

Dynamic Merchandising

6. THE LAST WORD

7. WHAT IS DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION?

Six Pillars of Digital Transformation

Product

Operations

People

Information Management

Customer Journey

Corporate

Digital Solutions that Support each Pillar

8. DEFINITIONS

