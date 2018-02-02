The "Pesticide and Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market in 2017, accounting for around 41% market share. North America was the second largest region accounting for around 16% market share. Middle East was the lowest region accounting for around 4% market share.

Herbicides was the largest segment in the pesticide and other agricultural chemical market at around 42% of the total market. Insecticides was the second-largest segment, at around 26% of the total market. Fungicides was the third most important segment, at around 25% of the total market.

The market size section gives the pesticide and other agricultural chemical market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.

Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Historic and forecast growth, by region gives an overview about pesticide and other agricultural chemical market growth across the regions Asia, Europe, Americas, Middle East and Africa and Oceania.

Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the pesticide and other agricultural chemical market and suggests approaches.

Scope

Markets Covered: Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides and others.

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Market value in billions.

