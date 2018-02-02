Technavio market research analysts forecast the global juicer market to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005312/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global juicer market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global juicer market into the following three major products (centrifugal juicer, masticating juicer, and triturating juicer), two major end-users (residential and commercial), and three major regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the top market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global juicer market:

Premiumization through product innovation and features

Increased health awareness among consumers

Premiumization through product innovation and features

Manufacturers are launching new innovative products to widen their customer base and attain a sustainable competitive advantage. Powerful motor capacity is the main advantage of a premium-quality juicer over an ordinary juicer. While juicing hard fruits or vegetables, a higher motor capacity in a juicer ensures that the appliance does not get overheated. Earlier juicer variants had a motor capacity of up to 500 Watts, whereas newer products are powered by motors with a capacity of over 1,000 Watts. Also, the safety locking arm in the juicer ensures that it does not operate without the lid in place and the safety locking arm in the vertical operating position.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for home, kitchen, and large appliances, "Due to the increasing health consciousness and awareness associated with healthy living, there has been a significant shift in the purchasing behavior of consumers. Enhanced living standards and rising income levels are also encouraging consumers to opt for more expensive juicers."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global juicer market segmentation

Of the three major products, the centrifugal juicer segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 44% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease by 2022.

EMEA was the leading region for the global juicer market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 37%. The growing emphasis on healthy eating and living among consumers is one of the key reasons behind the growth of the market.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005312/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com