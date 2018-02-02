

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a Republican memo alleging misconduct by the FBI expected to be released later in the day, President Donald Trump lashed out at officials at the agency and the Justice Department in a post on Twitter on Friday.



Trump claimed in the tweet that the FBI and the Justice Department have shown a pro-Democratic bias in their investigations.



'The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago,' Trump tweeted. 'Rank & File are great people!'



The tweet from Trump comes as he is expected to approve the release of a controversial memo alleging misconduct by the FBI in the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.



The memo commissioned by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., reportedly alleges abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in the FBI's monitoring of a former Trump campaign adviser.



However, the FBI released a statement on Wednesday expressing 'grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy.'



Democrats have claimed the memo selectively cherry-picks classified information intended to discredit the work of the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller.



The top Democrats in the House and Senate have also called for Nunes to be removed from his position amid allegations that he secretly altered the memo before sending it to be reviewed by the White House.



House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., both sent letters to House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., on Thursday calling for Nunes to be removed from his position.



Democrats have also criticized Republicans for prohibiting the release of a memo they crafted to respond to the GOP's document.



A report from CNN said top White House aides are worried FBI Director Christopher Wray could resign if the Republican memo is released, although White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has downplayed those concerns.



'The president has not expressed that concern at all,' Conway said in an interview on Fox News on Friday, noting that Trump has respect for the 'rank and file' employees at the FBI.



