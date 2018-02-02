The "Restaurants and Mobile Food Services Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the restaurants and mobile food services market in 2017, accounting for around 42% market share. North America was the second largest region accounting for around 28% market share. Eastern Europe was the smallest region accounting for around 1% market share.

Online food aggregator services are growing rapidly due to increasing smartphone and tablet penetration and growth in adoption of e-commerce platforms. The wide variety of food choices, convenience and flexible payment options is increasing the sales of restaurants and takeaways through online food aggregator service providers. Popular online food aggregators include Deliveroo, Takeaway.com, Delivery Hero, GrubHub and Just Eat.

The market size section gives the restaurants and mobile food services market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.

Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the restaurants and mobile food services market and suggests approaches.

Scope

Markets Covered: Full-Service Restaurants, Limited-Service Restaurants, Cafeterias, Grill Buffets, and Buffets and Mobile Food Services.

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Market value in billions.

Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Companies Mentioned

McDonald's

Yum! Brands

Darden Restaurants Inc.

Chick fil A

Chipotle

Bloomin' Brands Inc.

Restaurant Brands International

Brinker International Inc.

Cracker Barrel

