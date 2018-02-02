Tallinn, Estonia, 02.02.2018 On 02.02.2018, the Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS has decided to appoint Mindaugas Deksnys as a new Management Board Member, whereas recalling Dmitri Lauš from this position. On 02.02.2018, the General Meeting of Admiral Markets AS has decided to appoint Dmitri Lauš as Member of the Supervisory Board. Mindaugas Deksnys has a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Concordia University Wisconsin, USA. Between 2013 to 2016, Deksnys worked as a Director of the Lithuanian Branch of Admiral Markets AS and Admiral Markets UK Ltd. As of 2017, he has been a Member of the Management Board of Admiral Markets Group AS. Mindaugas Deksnys does not belong to directorships of any other companies. The powers of the Management Board Member are effective until 02.02.2021. Admiral Markets AS has three Management Board Members: Sergei Bogatenkov, Dmitry Kuravkin and Mindaugas Deksnys. The new Member of the Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS, Dmitri Lauš, is the shareholder and co-founder of Admiral Markets Group AS. Dmitri Lauš has a Bachelor's degree in International Business Administration from the Estonian Business School. Within the consolidation group, Dmitri Lauš holds management positions in Admiral Markets UK Ltd, Admiral Markets Cyprus Ltd, BCNEX OÜ and AMTS Solutions OÜ. He is also a Management Board Member of non-profit organisations Admiral Invest Klubi, Digitaalklubi "FX" and MTÜ FinanceEstonia. In addition of the shareholding in Admiral Markets Group AS, Dmitri Lauš holds 100% shares in Laush OÜ and Dear Innovations OÜ, as well as 50% indirect shares in AdmiralCrypto Investments OÜ. Dmitri Lauš is also a Management Board Member of the aforementioned companies. The powers of the Supervisory Board Member are effective until 02.02.2023. Admiral Markets AS has five Supervisory Board members: Alexander Tsikhilov, Aleksandr Ljubovski, Anton Tikhomirov, Anatolii Mikhalchenko and Dmitri Lauš. The changes in the management are part of the strategy of Admiral Markets AS and its mother company, focused on centralising the management of key processes, which ensures the transparency and effectiveness of the management structure. Sergei Bogatenkov Chairman of the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS ir@admiralmarkets.com +372 6 309 300