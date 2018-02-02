The "Copper, Nickel, Lead, and Zinc Mining Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the copper, nickel, lead, and zinc mining market in 2017, accounting for over 51% market share. This can be partially attributed to copper and lead demand by the electrical and electronic industry for manufacturing. North America was the second largest region accounting for around 12% market share. Eastern Europe was the smallest region accounting for over 3% market share. This was mainly due to the size of the region limited number of steel, electronic and electrical manufacturers in the region.

The implementation of IoT in mining industry is enhancing decision making capabilities and reduces production costs. IoT enables the sensors to pick up real time data, analyze the data, facilitate equipment communication, identifies faulty equipment and derive insights from the data generated. With fully integrated network, the mining equipment is monitored on real time basis and a report is projected on when the repairs or maintenance is required. in the near future, IoT is expected to become the standard in mining industry. Globally, 69% of the mining companies are looking at remote monitoring and 29% at unmanned drones to improve their operations monitoring and productivity.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

Scope

Markets Covered: Copper Mining, Zinc Mining, Lead Mining, and Nickel Mining.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Data: Market value in billions.

Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Companies Mentioned

Glencore plc

Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco)

BHP Billiton Ltd

Grupo Mexico

Norilsk Nickel

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Vale SA

Southern Copper Corporation

Anglo American plc

First Quantum Minerals Ltd

