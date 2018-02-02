

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has urged Republican members of the Congress to compromise with their Democrat counterparts to get his immigration reform package passed.



Addressing the 2018 House and Senate Republican Member Conference at The Greenbrier, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, on Thursday, Trump said 'We have to get help from the other side, or we have to elect many more Republicans (in November)' to pass into law the immigration reforms that the American people have been demanding for decades.



He used the term 'compromise' repeatedly when stressing the need to strike a legislative deal on immigration.



'But we have to go, and we have to get it done and get it done properly, and we're going to have to compromise..We have to be willing to give a little in order for our country to gain a whole lot,' Trump told the Republican lawmakers.



The president, who had been opposing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, offered an olive branch Tuesday night in his first State of the Union address to Congress by proposing a merit- based immigration system.



He called for bipartisan support in the House and Senate when they vote over the next few weeks on an immigration reform package.



Nearly 7 in 10 Americans support an immigration reform package that includes a permanent solution on DACA, according to Trump.



Referring to people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, Trump said, 'It's not Dreamers -- don't fall into that trap. It's just much different from dreamers.'



He said his government need to end chain migration, and cancel the 'terrible' visa lottery.



