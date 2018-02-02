sprite-preloader
Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Blocklisting Application

PR Newswire
London, February 2

Ruffer Investment Company Limited ("the Company')

(an authorised closed-ended investment company with limited liability under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008 (as amended) with registered number 41996)

Blocklisting Application

2 February 2018

An application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the blocklisting of 13,112,500 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares of 0.01 pence each pursuant to the General Corporate Purposes Scheme with an admission date of 7 February 2018.

The shares will, when issued, rank pari passu with the existing Redeemable Participating Preference Shares of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Limited - 020 7523 8361


