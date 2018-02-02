Nasdaq Clearing maintains a reporting handbook for EMIR reporting aimed at describing how Nasdaq Clearing is reporting as well as how clearing members can source necessary data from the clearing house to align their own reporting.



Nasdaq Clearing has updated the EMIR reporting handbook as described below.



November release 2017 information



Information regarding changes that were introduced as part of the November release 2017 has been removed from the reporting handbook.



Seafood Futures & Options



For all Seafood Futures & Options, product identification type is reported as "I" and product identification will be reported as the ISIN code of the contract.



Electricity Certificates



Electricity Certificates are reported at trade and position level as of January 2018.



The updated EMIR Reporting Handbook is available from the Nasdaq Clearing website for EMIR reporting.



For questions on the above or other enquiries regarding EMIR reporting for markets cleared by Nasdaq Clearing, please contact the Clearing Operations team at clearing@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 6880.



