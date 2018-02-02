

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC



2 February 2018



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that 26,821,677 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ('shares') were issued and allotted today at a price of 103.0p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 97.3p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 5 September 2017).



These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £120 million, with an over allotment facility of £80 million, in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 tax years, dated 5 September 2017.



Following today's allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 569,752,037 and the unaudited net assets of the Company are approximately £554 million, based on a NAV per share of 97.3p.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 16 February 2018.



