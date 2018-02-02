Global Automotive OEMs Manufacturing Facility Investment Strategies, 2010-2018 & 2022 - 6 OEMs Target Nearly $275 Billion Investments Globally

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

6 OEMs Target Nearly $275 Billion Investments Globally by 2022, Including 26% Share in North American Manufacturing Facilities

The need to optimize manufacturing investments, better utilization of production facilities, and improving production plant performance are becoming paramount, as they enable manufacturers to start delivering high volumes of vehicles with a variety of models that are preferred in the market and they will also open the door to lucrative revenue streams. Focused regional investment, effective utilization of production facilities and significant spending on next-generation technologies will play a key role in Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) achieving their present objective of building cars that can change the form and function, compared with what is being offered now.

A majority of spending by OEMs is expected in manufacturing and assembly with minor spending increases on technologies. Further, increased investment on technologies would help auto makers transform the processes and systems of factories, which will result in improved plant productivity to compete against rivals and also help maintain an edge with customers.

However, identifying the right technology, assessing the value potential and risk of investing in the technologies become crucial for return on investment. Apart from this, auto manufacturers are also focusing on rightsizing their existing production plants to bring down the capital cost in operating their facilities.

In the current scenario, automakers are spending higher on manufacturing and assembly to increase capacity and assemble higher volumes of existing products, while replacing old equipment continues to be a priority for the manufacturers and the same industry trend can be expected to continue in the coming years.

With an objective to channelize the investments in the regions that provide higher capital gains and with a clear long-term strategy to strengthen the North American operations, leading OEMs have started to limit their investments outside North America and a notable number of manufacturers are planning to increase US-based production significantly in the next two years.



Key Issues Addressed

What technologies are the primary focus for original equipment manufacturers while investing in manufacturing plants?

Why have the selected OEMs pledged $275 billion for manufacturing investments between 2010 and 2022

What is the correlation between the manufacturing investments targeted and growth expectations?

Why are future facility investments divergent among the benchmarked OEMs, with Ford and GM being the only automakers forecasting a similar investment strategy as 2010-2014?

Mexico was one of the key regions for many OEMs to invest for the long term. Where does it stand today?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Major Growth Opportunities

Summary-Select OEMs Manufacturing Facilities Investment in Key Technology

Summary-Select PV OEMs' Investment in Manufacturing in Key Technologies

Summary-2020 Comparison of OEMs Future Factory Capacity and Utilization

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Segmentation

Technology Segmentation

4. OEMs Investment in Global Manufacturing Facilities by Key Technology

Select OEMs Manufacturing Facilities Investment in Key Technology

Ford Motor Company-Investment in Global Manufacturing Facilities by Key Technology

GM-Investment in Global Manufacturing Facilities by Key Technology

Volkswagen-Investment in Global Manufacturing Facilities by Key Technology

BMW-Investment in Global Manufacturing Facilities by Key Technology

Toyota-Investment in Global Manufacturing Facilities by Key Technology

Nissan-Investment in Global Manufacturing Facilities by Key Technology

5. OEMs Year-on-year Investment in Global Manufacturing Facilities

Ford Motor-Year-on-year Investment in Global Manufacturing Facilities

GM-Year-on-year Investment in Global Manufacturing Facilities

Volkswagen-Year-on-year Investment in Global Manufacturing Facilities

BMW-Year-on-year Investment in Global Manufacturing Facilities

Toyota-Year-on-year Investment in Global Manufacturing Facilities

Nissan-Year-on-year Investment in Global Manufacturing Facilities

6. Global Versus North America Focused Technology Investments by OEMs

2015 OEM Comparison of Global and North America Plant Investment

Summary-2020 OEM Comparison of Global Vs. North America Plant Investment

Ford Motor Company-Global Vs. North America Factory Investments

General Motors-Global Vs. North America Factory Investments

VW-Global Vs. North America Factory Investments

BMW-Global Vs. North America Factory Investments

Toyota Motor Company-Global Versus North America Factory Investments

Nissan-Global Versus North America Factory Investments

7. Global OEMs Factory Capacity and Utilization Trends

2015 Comparison of OEMs Future Factory Capacity and Utilization

2020 Comparison of OEMs Future Factory Capacity and Utilization

Ford Motor Company Factory Capacity and Utilization Trends

General Motors Factory Capacity and Utilization Trends

VW Motor Company-Factory Capacity and Utilization Trends

BMW-Factory Capacity and Utilization Trends

Toyota Motor Company-Factory Capacity and Utilization Trends

Nissan Motor Company-Factory Capacity and Utilization Trends

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-Manufacturing Facility Investments

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Manufacturing Investments-5 Major Growth Opportunities

9. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

10. Appendix



