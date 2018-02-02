The global organic sanitary napkins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global organic sanitary napkins market segmentation by product type and geography

Technavio's report on the global organic sanitary napkins market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product type, including organic menstrual pads and organic pantyliners. In 2017, the organic menstrual pads segment dominated the market with approximately 78% share. The organic menstrual pads segment was followed by the organic pantyliners segment that held a share of more than 22% share. This was because of the higher demand and better availability of organic menstrual pads when compared with organic pantyliners.

Organic menstrual pads and organic pantyliners differ in their levels of absorbency. They also address the different needs of consumers. Organic menstrual pads are thicker and have better absorbing capacity when compared with organic pantyliners that are thin and have lower absorbency.

Based on geography, the global organic sanitary napkins market has been segmented into the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. As of 2017, more than 44% of the market share came from the Americas. This was because of the early penetration of organic sanitary napkins and the presence of key vendors in the region.

The Americas was followed by APAC that held more than 30% share. This was due to the high penetration of organic sanitary napkins and the availability of resources. APAC was followed by EMEA, which held a share of approximately 26%. This was because of the slow penetration of organic sanitary napkins in the region.

"By 2022, the Americas is anticipated to hold the highest share of the market. This will be because of the increasing awareness and adoption of organic sanitary napkins. EMEA is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period. The region is expected to hold approximately 24% market share by 2022. APAC is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This will be due to the unmet demand and the emergence of several regional vendors that offer innovative products," says a senior analyst at Technavio forhealth and wellness research.

Some of the vendors in the global organic sanitary napkins market are:

Bodywise

First Quality Enterprises

Ontex

Corman

Unicharm

Unilever

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Healthy alternative for conventional sanitary napkins

Market challenges:

Brand loyalty toward conventional napkins

Availability of counterfeits

Market trends:

Use of raw materials besides cotton

Availability of eco-friendly incinerators for easy disposal

