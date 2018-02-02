Alytus, Lithuania, 2018-02-02 16:57 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gediminas Ceika, the Director General of AB Snaige, appears to be surprised by the violations identified by the Director of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania and the decision to impose a fine against the company.



"In our opinion all resolutions of the company's management and the board, the receivables and other possible uncertainties have been adequately disclosed in the annual audited reports and reassessed in the course of implementation of the order of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania," stated Ceika. "It is possible that this decision is stemming only from the difference in evaluation of the information that has been disclosed. Thus, we intend to scrutinise the decision of the Bank of Lithuania, and as the last resort, we might consider the possibility of lodging a claim," added he.



According to Gediminas Ceika, the company's management acts in conformity with all legal acts in force and duly represents the interests of the company and its shareholders. "The dividends have been paid out to all our shareholders, not only to the large one," continued Ceika. "Therefore, there are no reasons to claim that the interests of the smaller shareholders have been infringed."



The company's financial position is stable and it conducts regular activities. The fine imposed by the Bank of Lithuania will not exert any significant influence on neither the company's financial situation nor its results. This year, the company is expected to introduce two new lines of refrigerators. The company's export comprised 90% in the first three quarters of 2017. The main export markets were Germany, France, Ukraine, Poland and Czech Republic. AB Snaige market positions are particularly strong in Lithuania, where it is the top selling refrigerator brand and holds the largest share of the market (22%, according to data collected by GFK). According to the unaudited consolidated data, the company's proceeds reached an EBITDA of 1.6 million euro in the three quarters of the past year, amounting to 30 million euro in turnover. The cause of the unaudited unconsolidated loss (EUR 0.244 million) was the global increase in prices of the raw material relevant to the company.



Director General of AB Snaige Gediminas Ceika +370 315 56206