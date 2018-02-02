AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, 2018-02-02 17:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.



The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at:



http://www.constellium.com/aluminium-company/finance/financial-results-and-prese ntation



The webcast can be accessed live at:



https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/j8pb6ssr



To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and enter access code 2291676 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:



-- USA: 1 866 394 7514 -- France: 0 805 081 488 -- Germany: 0 800 181 5287 -- Switzerland: 0 800 891 753 -- United Kingdom: 0 800 028 8438 -- Other: 1 409 350 3597



An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.



About Constellium



Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.7 billion of revenue in 2016.



www.constellium.com



Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations Phone: +1 (212) 675-5450 Investor-relations@constellium.com



Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications Phone: +1 (212) 858 9963 delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com