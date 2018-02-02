Kyocera posted a net profit of JPY 28,880 million ($261.7 million) in the third quarter of the current Japanese fiscal year, down 16.8% year on year, as the group continued to consolidate its PV manufacturing operations in the face of falling sales in its home market.Despite this, the group's net income attributable to shareholders rose 27.4% year on year to JPY 90,267 million for the nine months to the end of December 2017. It primarily attributed its strong performance to revenue generated by its non-solar businesses, such as information and telecoms equipment, and industrial machinery. Total ...

