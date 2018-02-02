According to a new report published by the consultancy Greener, PV system prices for distributed generation projects fell by 24% last year in Brazil. Total turnover of DG solar, meanwhile, was R $1.47 billion (approximately US$462 million). In other news, the country has joined IRENA.The prices of distributed generation PV systems are falling very rapidly in Brazil. This was revealed by a new report by Brazilian consultancy Greener, according to which the prices of PV systems in this segment (up to 5 MW) fell by 24% last year. The consultancy reports that the average price of an 8 kW system, for ...

