FLIR Systems Benefiting from Defense SpendingThe United States has penciled in around $825.0 billion for its 2018 military budget, which is massive, and more than the military spending of the next seven countries combined.The defense sector is growing, despite the fact that we hope no major war will break out. But, with North Korea continuing to be a global threat, and with Iran still in the dog house (despite the Iran nuclear deal), the demand for weapons will likely remain high.A mid-cap play on the defense sector with excellent long-term prospects is FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR), a developer of next-generation sensing technologies used in.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...