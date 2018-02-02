Where Ethereum Goes from HereAside from Bitcoin, no cryptocurrency is more popular and promising than Ether (the native token of the Ethereum platform). ETH prices exploded by 9,383% in 2017, beating every Ethereum price forecast in the world. Yet, now that it's time to make Ethereum price predictions for 2018, analysts outside crypto-land remain gun-shy......and it's no secret why. They are worried about a bubble in.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...