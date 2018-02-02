Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Euronext selects Edison as UK equity research partner for its new investor access programme for German, Italian, Spanish and Swiss newly listed Tech SMEs 02-Feb-2018 / 15:33 GMT/BST London, UK, 1 February 2018 *Euronext selects Edison as UK equity research partner for its new investor access programme for German, Italian, Spanish and Swiss newly listed Tech SMEs* *The Trade & Leverage programme provides equity research and investor relations services to newly listed biotech, medtech, cleantech and TMT companies* *Selection further expands Edison's international network of exchange partners* Edison, the investment research and advisory firm, has been appointed as the sole UK investor relations provider for the new Trade & Leverage programme of Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone. The programme is designed to complement Euronext's European Tech (biotech, medtech, cleantech and TMT) SME initiative, established in September 2017, to assist tech companies in developing their businesses faster using the capital markets. The Trade & Leverage programme is dedicated to German, Italian, Spanish and Swiss tech companies newly listed on Euronext. Following their listing and over the course of two years, these companies will be eligible for investor relations services such as equity research, investor events and investor relations solutions. Edison has been selected by Euronext to provide equity research. In 2017, Euronext opened offices in Germany (Frankfurt, Munich), Italy (Milan), Spain (Madrid) and Switzerland (Zurich) as part of its initiative to assist tech companies in developing their business on a greater scale through capital markets. With growing volumes of trades generated by non-institutional investors who often lack access to high-quality research, stock exchanges across the globe are directing more resource to the provision of equity research to meet this demand and help drive liquidity. Edison, with its sector breadth and international profile, is becoming the preferred research partner to stock exchanges across the globe. We have a number of partnerships with international exchanges, including the Deutsche Börse, TASE, SGX and NZX. *Fraser Thorne, Chief Executive of Edison, said:* "We are delighted to be partnering with Euronext to support the roll-out of its Trade & Leverage programme. We have significant expertise providing exchange-led research and IR schemes around the world, which we support with our proprietary distribution platform and global roadshow capabilities. As the buy side continues to consolidate and the sell side contracts, our team of international experts, using our global network, works to improve the understanding of our client companies to all stakeholders and investors, filling a gap in the market left in a post-MiFID II world." *Contact:* *Morgan Rossiter* James Rossiter, Tania Wild, Kieran Phippard-Alford +44 (0)208 195 3240 *About Edison: * Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisors and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Dissemination of a FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 651041 02-Feb-2018

