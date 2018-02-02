London's FTSE 250 was down 0.9% to 19,999.06 in afternoon trade on Friday as investors digested a disappointing reading on the UK construction sector and a better-than-expected US non-farm payrolls report. Provident Financial was the standout gainer after it made Malcolm Le May its permanent chief executive, with the banking veteran having last year been appointed executive chairman on temporary basis. Le May, a former head of banking for Barclays in New York and head of investment banking for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...