Bitcoin fell below $8,000 on Friday for the first time since November as an already straining year for cryptocurrencies continued with an US regulatory investigation and attack from economist Nouriel Roubini. Bitcoin plunged 10.5% to below $8000 following reports that the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission was investigating the cryptocurrency's wild ride to almost $20,000 at the end 2017 rise for signs of market manipulation. Since being propelled to a peak of $19,511 on 18 December by ...

