US consumer sentiment deteriorated in January, according to figures released by the University of Michigan. The consumer sentiment index fell to 95.7 from 95.9 in December and 98.5 in January last year. Meanwhile, the current economic conditions index declined to 110.5 in January from 113.8 in December and 111.3 the same month a year ago. The index of consumer expectations rose to 86.3 from 84.3 in December, but was down from 90.3 in January 2017. Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard ...

