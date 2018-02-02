US stocks fell in early trade on Friday as a strong non-farm payrolls report added weight to rate hike expectations. At 1445 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.9% to 25,971.13, while the S&P 500 was off 0.7% to 2,802.80 and the Nasdaq was 0.4% lower at 7,351.34. Stocks had been called to open lower already amid rising global bond yields and the downbeat tone in equity markets was only exacerbated after data revealed that US average hourly earnings surged in January as more jobs ...

