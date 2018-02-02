Global Enterprise Asset Management Software Market 2018-2022 with 2017 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The objective of this study is to identify and evaluate various growth opportunities for enterprise asset management (EAM) vendors in the present business scenario which is challenged by uncertain economic conditions and the emergence of a new wave of digital manufacturing. There is a pressing need for end-users, particularly in asset-intensive industries, to develop and implement effective strategies to diminish their operational spend and enhance production efficiency; the study elaborates on the significance of EAM in achieving these business goals.

The research service also discusses the benefits of integrating Industrial IoT (IIoT) technologies with EAM software. As end-users prefer to continuously monitor the condition of their multiple assets, optimize resources and inventories, and assess their financial performance, the study explains the need and benefits of embracing IIoT technologies such as cloud, Big Data, analytics and mobility.

With 2017 as the base year, the study provides estimates of the market size and future growth prospects up to 2022. For this purpose, a specific methodology is followed that includes discussions with senior management of asset management software provider companies and automation giants and secondary research.



Research Scope

In-depth analysis of the key automation and IIoT technologies, the outcome of adopting these advanced technologies in EAM software and their implications

Analysis of the EAM market by two product segments which includes software and services

Regional perspective on the changing demand patterns across advanced and emerging markets: North America ; Europe , the Middle East , and Africa ; Asia-Pacific ; and Rest of the World

; , the , and ; ; and Rest of the World End-user perspective on various critical requirements and the challenges faced by process, discrete and hybrid manufacturers while upgrading their existing plants

Profiles of key EAM vendors discussing their strategy and product offerings

Across process, discrete and hybrid industries manufacturers are striving to improve operational and production efficiency. To achieve this, a significant portion of their investments are focused on upgrading their existing plants with modern software solutions.



Furthermore, government bodies in several countries are coining regulations to promote health, and safety, and importantly, reduce carbon footprint. This requires strict monitoring and maintenance of their plant operations which has, in fact, led to the integration of EAM into ERP solutions.



Despite economic uncertainty, companies have continued to invest in EAM especially, oil and gas, power generation, chemicals and pharmaceutical industries. At present, with the emergence of IIoT, EAM plays a critical role in establishing connected ecosystems, transitioning towards predictive maintenance and promoting digital manufacturing.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

Is this an industry or a market? Will these companies/products/services continue to exist, or will other companies acquire them? Will the products/services become features in other markets?

How will the structure of the market change with time? Is the market ripe for acquisitions?

Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?

Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone, or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM)

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation by Region

Market Segmentation by Vertical

Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

Enterprise Asset Management-An Overview

Enterprise Asset Management-Functionalities

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total EAM Software Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total EAM Software Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Software Revenue Forecast

Software Revenue Forecast Discussion

Services Revenue Forecast

Services Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total EAM Software Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Modular EAM Software

Growth Opportunity 2-EAM on Cloud

Growth Opportunity 3-Industrial Mobility

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Impact of Mega Trends on the EAM Software Market

Mega Trend Impact on the EAM Software Market

8. Impact of Global Economic Trends

Top Economic Predictions-2017

9. Decoding the Impact of Industrial IoT (IIoT) on the EAM Software Market

IT-OT Convergence-Establishing a Smart Automation Architecture through Connectivity

Key Disruptive Technologies

Opportunities for EAM Software Vendors by Leveraging IT-OT Convergence

Changing Customer Buying Behavior that Triggers Opportunities from More Value-Add Projects

Next Evolution of Solution Offerings will be Data Driven

10. Regional Analysis

North America-Key Findings

North America-Revenue Forecast

North America-Revenue Forecast Discussion

EMEA-Key Findings

EMEA-Revenue Forecast

EMEA-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Asia-Pacific-Key Findings

Asia-Pacific-Revenue Forecast

Asia-Pacific-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Latin America-Key Findings

Latin America-Revenue Forecast

Latin America-Revenue Forecast Discussion

11. Key EAM Vendors Profile

IBM Maximo-Solution Overview/Value Proposition

IBM Maximo-Future Roadmap

ABB-Solution Overview/Value Proposition

ABB Ellipse-Future Roadmap

IFS-Solution Overview/Value Proposition

IFS-Future Roadmap

12. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



ABB

Asset Point

Bentley Systems

Emerson

GE Power & Industrial Systems

Honeywell Process Solutions

IBM

IFS

Infor Global

Invensys

Lawson

Oracle

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

