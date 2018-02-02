FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

02 February 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company') announces that on 02 February 2018, David Robbie, Non-Executive Director, purchased 30,000 shares in the Company at a price of £1.0165 per share.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2 Inside information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on the transaction.

Enquiries

Laura Gairdner

Company Secretarial Assistant

01224 650 043

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them