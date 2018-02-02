FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 2
FirstGroup plc
02 February 2018
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company') announces that on 02 February 2018, David Robbie, Non-Executive Director, purchased 30,000 shares in the Company at a price of £1.0165 per share.
The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2 Inside information
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on the transaction.
Enquiries
Laura Gairdner
Company Secretarial Assistant
01224 650 043
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David Robbie
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non - Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
30,000
£30,495.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|02/02/2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted