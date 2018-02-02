The "Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market Report Suite for Europe 2017-2023 MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends

Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers acquisitions

The biggest limiting factor for the MIS spinal device market is the complexity of the procedures and the skill required to master them. In particular, percutaneous techniques and, to a lesser extent, retractor techniques are considered by many to be considerably more difficult to master than traditional open surgical methods. Older generations of doctors and surgeons are especially reluctant to switch to MIS, as it takes a considerable time investment to master the procedure.

One of the key drivers for the MIS spinal device market is the increase in the target population. Both fusion and non-fusion procedures are typically performed in order to treat spinal complications that are much more common in elderly patients. Across Europe, the percentage of those over 50 years of age comprises approximately 34% of the total population. Over the next 20 years, this percentage is expected to increase by nearly 10%. The growth of this population is expected to stimulate growth in both fusion and non-fusion spinal implant markets.

The MIS interbody market continues to see a shift toward OLIF and LLIF devices and away from MIPLIF and MITLIF devices. The oblique and lateral lumbar approaches are expected to see more growth than their posterior and transforaminal lumbar counterparts, although positive growth is expected across segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. U.S. Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market Overview

3. Procedure Numbers

4. MIS Interbody Device Market

5. MIS Pedicle Screw Market

6. Spinous Process Fixation Market

7. Facet Fixation Market

8. MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

9. Spinal Endoscopy Market

10. MIS Instrumentation Market

Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

Orthofix

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Merit Medical

Globus Medical

Spinal Kinetic

DJO

NuVasive

Paradigm Spine

Ulrich Medical

Aesculap Inc.

Alphatec Spine

Optimed

K2M

Cook Medical

Aesculap Inc

Amedica

Amendia

Atlas Spine

Aurora Spine

Camber Spine

Captiva Spine

Centinel Spine

Orthocision

Orthofix

OsteoMed

Pinnacle Spine Group

RTI Surgical

Spineart

SpineFrontier

Spineology

Titan Spine

TranS1

VGI Medical

Xtant Medical



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kzzqgc/europe_minimally?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005444/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Orthopedic Devices