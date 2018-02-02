The "Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market Report Suite for Europe 2017-2023 MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
General Report Contents
- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends
- Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment
- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
- Section on recent mergers acquisitions
The biggest limiting factor for the MIS spinal device market is the complexity of the procedures and the skill required to master them. In particular, percutaneous techniques and, to a lesser extent, retractor techniques are considered by many to be considerably more difficult to master than traditional open surgical methods. Older generations of doctors and surgeons are especially reluctant to switch to MIS, as it takes a considerable time investment to master the procedure.
One of the key drivers for the MIS spinal device market is the increase in the target population. Both fusion and non-fusion procedures are typically performed in order to treat spinal complications that are much more common in elderly patients. Across Europe, the percentage of those over 50 years of age comprises approximately 34% of the total population. Over the next 20 years, this percentage is expected to increase by nearly 10%. The growth of this population is expected to stimulate growth in both fusion and non-fusion spinal implant markets.
The MIS interbody market continues to see a shift toward OLIF and LLIF devices and away from MIPLIF and MITLIF devices. The oblique and lateral lumbar approaches are expected to see more growth than their posterior and transforaminal lumbar counterparts, although positive growth is expected across segments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. U.S. Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market Overview
3. Procedure Numbers
4. MIS Interbody Device Market
5. MIS Pedicle Screw Market
6. Spinous Process Fixation Market
7. Facet Fixation Market
8. MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market
9. Spinal Endoscopy Market
10. MIS Instrumentation Market
Companies Mentioned
- Medtronic
- DePuy Synthes
- Orthofix
- Zimmer Biomet
- Stryker
- Merit Medical
- Globus Medical
- Spinal Kinetic
- DJO
- NuVasive
- Paradigm Spine
- Ulrich Medical
- Aesculap Inc.
- Alphatec Spine
- Optimed
- K2M
- Cook Medical
- Amedica
- Amendia
- Atlas Spine
- Aurora Spine
- Camber Spine
- Captiva Spine
- Centinel Spine
- Orthocision
- OsteoMed
- Pinnacle Spine Group
- RTI Surgical
- Spineart
- SpineFrontier
- Spineology
- Titan Spine
- TranS1
- VGI Medical
- Xtant Medical
