Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company')

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161 )



LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644



ESTIMATED NET ASSET VALUE OF SHARES

The estimated net asset value per share ("NAV') of each of the under mentioned two classes of shares of no par value in the Company, as at the close of business on 31st January 2018 is:

CLASS NAV MTD Performance YTD Performance SEDOL Sterling Shares GBP 19.14 4.0% 4.0% B1YQ6R9 USD Shares USD 20.25 3.9% 3.9% B1YQ721

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year.

The NAV figures stated in this announcement are an estimate only, and are based on unaudited estimated valuations supplied by the administrator of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd ("Master Fund'). The actual month end NAV may be materially different from the estimated monthly value. Accordingly, no reliance should be placed on such estimated NAV and it should only be taken as an indicative guide.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

Enquiries:



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited





Company website: www.thirdpointpublic.com



Franczeska Hanford

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745918

Email: FK26@ntrs.com





2nd February 2018





