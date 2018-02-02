Compression technology provider intoPIX will host an ISE educational session Friday February 9th at 14:00-14:30 hrs. Unified Communications Theatre at Amsterdam RAI, Netherlands

During ISE, intoPIX will present the latest advances of its successful TICO compression technology and its move into the final stages of the standardization as a new ISO image coding technology, called JPEG-XS. The upcoming new profiles will offer more compression efficiency whilst still retaining a zero millisecond latency and lossless quality. The technology will further ease the transition towards higher resolution (from HD, over 4K, up to 8K and beyond) with low power consumption and high cost effectiveness.

During the session, Jean-Baptiste Lorent will present the results of a benchmark analysis that compares the TICO compression technology moving to JPEG-XS with other compression technologies available today. He will also talk about the main benefits of using this compression technology over the deprecated uncompressed approaches for AV over IP.

Thorough and ongoing analysis of the new standard shows great promise. JPEG-XS is earmarked to become the world's highest quality and high-throughput codec addressing latency-critical applications, combined with the advantage of a very small hardware footprint and a high level of parallelism for software implementations.

The R&D Lab at intoPIX is constantly driving innovation in video processing and image compression. intoPIX is committed to help the industry to move to higher quality pixel rates more efficiently within any device and any AV workflow. A range of new products (both IP-cores SDKs) are lining up for a 2018 release to address the needs of different applications.

At ISE, intoPIX will also co-demonstrate an implementation of the SMPTE 2110 IP-cores by Macnica Technology, combined with intoPIX JPEG2000 4K60P 444 Ultra Low Latency IP-cores and intoPIX TICO 4K60P 444 IP-cores on the Xilinx booth (K222) in hall 15. Additional demos of other TICO profiles and applications are on display at the intoPIX booth (H-120) in hall 10.

About intoPIX:

intoPIX is an innovative technology provider of compression, image processing, and security solutions to audiovisual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA/ASIC IP-cores and software tools that enable leading edge TICO and JPEG2000 compression, security, video over IP, and hardware enforcement. More information on our company, customers, and products can be found on www.intopix.com.

Follow intoPIX on Twitter @intopix

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005453/en/

Contacts:

intoPIX

Raiffa Lanove, +32 10 23 84 70

press@intopix.com