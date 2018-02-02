The "Europe Market Report Suite for Laparoscopic Devices 2017 MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Laparoscopy has been practiced for almost a century. It is a minimally invasive surgical technique in which operations in the abdominal or pelvic cavities are performed through small incisions that are usually between 5 mm to 15 mm. Laparoscopic access devices, or trocars, facilitate the insertion of various instruments into the patients abdomen, allowing the surgeon to carry out the procedure. Laparoscopes are inserted through a port of access, often at the site of the umbilicus or subxyphoid, and are equipped to illuminate and display the peritoneal cavity to allow the surgical team to perform abdominal and pelvic surgeries.
Depending on the type of procedure, the number of incisions will vary, but the average is three to four incisions per procedure. These sites provide entrance for other laparoscopic devices to enter the body cavity. Various hand instruments such as scissors, dissectors and graspers are used for manipulating and maneuvering organs and tissue. Alternative devices using direct energy and ultrasonic energy may be used for grasping, cutting and coagulating the tissue.
Insufflators are used for pumping carbon dioxide in to the abdominal cavity to create a pneumoperitoneum in preparation for laparoscopic surgery. The pumping of the gas creates sufficient space within the abdominal cavity for insertion and manipulation of laparoscopic devices with an adequate optical field. Upon completion of the surgery, closure devices are used to close vessels and other internal wounds to enhance hemostasis. Procedures that involve specialized laparoscopic devices such as gastric bands are analyzed separately.
General Report Contents
- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends
- Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment
- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
- Section on recent mergers acquisitions
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Research Methodology
2. Europe Laparoscopic Device Market Overview
3. Country Profiles
4. Procedure Numbers
5. Laparoscope Market
6. Access Device Market
7. Laparoscopic Hand Instrument Market
8. Insufflation Device Market
9. Suction-Irrigation Device Market
10. Direct Energy Device Market
11. Ultrasonic Device Market
12. Laparoscopic Morcellator Market
13. Hand-Assisted Device Market
14. Closure Device Market
15. Gastric Band Device Market
16. Appendix I: Pediatric Laparoscopic Procedures
17. Appendix II: Minilap Device Market
Companies Mentioned
- Ethicon
- Medtronic
- Karl Storz
- Olympus
- Applied Medical
- Richard Wolf
- Bayer AG
- Stryker
- B. Braun Aesculap
- ERBE
- LiNA Medical
- ConMed
- Microline Surgical
- Apollo Endosurgery
- Ackermann Instrumente
- Anetic Aid
- Aspide Medical
- Bissinger
- Cooper Surgical
- Endomed
- Genicon
- Gimmi
- Grena
- Healioscopie
- ILO Electronic
- Lamiday Nourey
- Lemke
- Locamed
- Maxer
- Midband
- Molnlycke
- Purple Surgical
- Schoelly
- Seeman Technologies
- Soering
- Sopro Comey
- Vectec
- Wisap
- Teleflex
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w4ffff/europe?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005464/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Surgical Devices