The "Czech Republic Transportation Sector Report 2017/2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the transportation sector for the Czech Republic. In-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data is presented.

The transportation and storage sector is one of the important service sectors in the Czech Republic. The sector's gross value added (GVA) reached CZK 242bn in 2016, accounting for 5.6% of total GVA and 9.3% of GVA from services. The transportation and storage sector's share of total GVA declined compared with 5.8% in 2011 due to the economic downturn and the European debt crisis. Strong declines were reported in 2012-2014 when the sector's GVA dropped by an average 2.8% y/y in real terms.

The transportation and storage sector's gross output accounted for 5.9% of total gross output of the Czech economy in 2016. In the same year the sector employed 234,136 workers, accounting for 6.5% of total employment. Sector development is strongly linked to the development of consumption and international trade.

What this report allows you to do:

Understand the key elements at play in the transportation sector in the Czech Republic

Access forecasts for growth in the sector

View key passenger and freight traffic for the sector in the Czech Republic

Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in the Czech Republic

Ascertain the Czech Republic's position in the global sector

Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment

Assess market share by type of transport (e.g. railways, airlines, shipping)

Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are

View M&A activity and major deals

Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in the Czech Republic

Build a clear picture of trends and issues for sub-sectors (e.g. road, rail and water), as well as transport infrastructure.

Companies Mentioned

Ceske Drahy Group

CD Cargo

Czech Airlines

Bohemia Cargo

DSA

Key Topics Covered:

01 Executive Summary

02 Sector in Focus

03 Competitive Landscape

04 Companies in Focus

05 Regulatory Environment

06 Road Transport

07 Railway Transport

08 Air Transport

09 Inland Waterway

