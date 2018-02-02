The global residential balanced ventilators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global residential balanced ventilators market segmentation by geography and product

Technavio's report on the global residential balanced ventilators market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by geography including, APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. In 2017, APAC dominated the market, accounting for a share of more than 44%. It was followed by the Americas and the EMEA that contributed to a share of more than 32% and 23% respectively.

Based on product, the global residential balanced ventilators market has been segmented into ERVs and HRVs. In 2017, the global residential ERVs segment led the global residential ventilators market with a share of more than 65%. The residential HRVs segment occupied a market share of approximately 35% in 2017.

"ERVs are usually used in humid climates. However, they find uses in multiple climatic conditions as well. HRVs are used in cold climatic conditions that are characterized by low humidity levels," says a senior analyst at Technavio for home, kitchen, and large appliances research.

Some of the vendors in the global residential balanced ventilators market are:

Blauberg Group

Broan

Honeywell International

Panasonic Corporation

Soler Palau Ventilation Group

Systemair

The global ventilation equipment market is the parent market for the global residential balanced ventilators market. The global residential balanced ventilators market contributes to more than 6% of the share of the parent market. The global residential balanced ventilators market is expected to project an incremental growth of approximately USD 167 million during the forecast period.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Technological innovations and product-line extensions enabling product premiumization

Provision of whole-house ventilation through multi-point ERVs or HRVs

Market challenges:

Price sensitivity of consumers in APAC and Latin America

Stiff competition from alternatives

Market trends:

Rise in consumer awareness in developing markets

Growing global concerns regarding indoor air quality

