Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Publication of Prospectus

Date: 2 February 2018

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Publication of Prospectus

Further to the circular sent to shareholders on 15 December 2017, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") has today published a prospectus approved by the UK Listing Authority in relation to the issue of up to five million new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "New Shares"). The prospectus is required to allow the Company to issue New Shares in accordance with its discount and premium management policy and will be valid for 12 months from the date of publication.

It is currently intended that the New Shares will be issued only: (i) at a premium to the net asset value per share; (ii) to meet demand from investors; and (iii) when the Directors believe that it is in the best interests of the Company to do so.

A copy of the prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do.

The prospectus is also available in electronic form on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.com and available for collection, free of charge, during normal business hours on any working day (Saturday, Sunday and public holidays excepted) until 1 February 2019 from the offices of Dickson Minto W.S., Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW and from the registered office of the Company.

