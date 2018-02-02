The "Spinal Implants and VCF Market Report Suite for Europe 2017-2023 MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends

Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers acquisitions

Despite many challenges, growth is expected in many market segments, as the patient demographics in Europe maintain a steady demand for such procedures. Growth has slowed in the last few years as newer, minimally invasive innovations gradually cannibalized the traditional spine market. In addition, the conservative approach of institutions to alternatives like motion preservation may limit growth in these segments in contrast with other world markets.

Non-fusion spinal technology addresses spine complications that are generally present in the older segment of the population. Across Europe, the percentage of patients over 50 consists of approximately 34% of the total population. Over the next few decades, this percentage is expected to increase by nearly 10%. Growth of this in particular population segment this demographic will have a positive effect on the growth of both fusion and non-fusion spinal procedures.

Minimally invasive interbody options will continue to cannibalize areas of the standard interbody market, particularly traditional ALIF and PLIF approaches. However, other areas of the standard market will continue to experience grow.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Research Methodology

2. Europe Spinal Implants and Vcf Market Overview

3. Procedure Numbers

4. Cervical Fixation Market

5. Thoracolumbar Fixation Market

6. Interbody Device Market

7. Motion Preservation Device Market

8. Vertebral Compression Fracture Market

9. Spinal Electrical Stimulation Device Market

10. Spinal Surgery Instrumentation Market

Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

Merit Medical

Globus Medical

Spinal Kinetic

DJO

NuVasive

Paradigm Spine

Ulrich Medical

Aesculap Inc.

Argomedical

A-Spine

AxioMed

Centinel Spine

GS Medical

iMedicom

Interventional Spine

JMT

Joimax

Joline

Kisco International

Peter Brehm

Privelop

Providence Medical Technology

QSpine

Ranier Technology

Rontis Medical

RTI Surgical

Safe Orthopaedics

S14 Implants

SpineVision

Tsunami Medical

Ulrich Medical

Vertebral Technologies Inc.

VertiFlex

Vexim

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m9q4wr/european_spinal?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005490/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Orthopedic Devices