General Report Contents
- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends
- Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment
- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
- Section on recent mergers acquisitions
Despite many challenges, growth is expected in many market segments, as the patient demographics in Europe maintain a steady demand for such procedures. Growth has slowed in the last few years as newer, minimally invasive innovations gradually cannibalized the traditional spine market. In addition, the conservative approach of institutions to alternatives like motion preservation may limit growth in these segments in contrast with other world markets.
Non-fusion spinal technology addresses spine complications that are generally present in the older segment of the population. Across Europe, the percentage of patients over 50 consists of approximately 34% of the total population. Over the next few decades, this percentage is expected to increase by nearly 10%. Growth of this in particular population segment this demographic will have a positive effect on the growth of both fusion and non-fusion spinal procedures.
Minimally invasive interbody options will continue to cannibalize areas of the standard interbody market, particularly traditional ALIF and PLIF approaches. However, other areas of the standard market will continue to experience grow.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Research Methodology
2. Europe Spinal Implants and Vcf Market Overview
3. Procedure Numbers
4. Cervical Fixation Market
5. Thoracolumbar Fixation Market
6. Interbody Device Market
7. Motion Preservation Device Market
8. Vertebral Compression Fracture Market
9. Spinal Electrical Stimulation Device Market
10. Spinal Surgery Instrumentation Market
Companies Mentioned
- Medtronic
- Merit Medical
- Globus Medical
- Spinal Kinetic
- DJO
- NuVasive
- Paradigm Spine
- Ulrich Medical
- Aesculap Inc.
- Argomedical
- A-Spine
- AxioMed
- Centinel Spine
- GS Medical
- iMedicom
- Interventional Spine
- JMT
- Joimax
- Joline
- Kisco International
- Peter Brehm
- Privelop
- Providence Medical Technology
- QSpine
- Ranier Technology
- Rontis Medical
- RTI Surgical
- Safe Orthopaedics
- S14 Implants
- SpineVision
- Tsunami Medical
- Vertebral Technologies Inc.
- VertiFlex
- Vexim
