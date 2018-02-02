

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - HBO recorded its largest subscriber growth ever in 2017 as subscribers for its video streaming service more than doubled.



HBO's direct-to-consumer subscriptions, which includes HBO Now sign-ups through internet-based distributors like Amazon and DirecTV Now, have topped five million in the U.S., according to HBO executive, reports WSJ.



In February 2017, HBO, the broadcaster of hit fantasy show 'Game of Thrones,' had reported two million domestic streaming customers.



Revenue from HBO rose 12.7 percent to $1.68 billion, the company reported Thursday.



