The latest market research report by Technavio on the global smart mattress market predicts a CAGR of more than 11% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global smart mattress market by distribution channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global smart mattress market, according to Technavio researchers:

Premiumization through product innovations and introduction of features: a major market driver

The Americas dominated the global smart mattress market with around 64% share in 2017

Eight, Kingsdown, Responsive Surface Technology, and Sleep Number are some of the players in the market

Introduction of smart mattresses that are compatible with smart speakers: a key market trend

Premiumization through product innovations and introduction of features: a major market driver

Premiumization through product innovations and the introduction of features is one of the major factors driving the global smart mattress market. Premiumization through product innovations and the introduction of features is driving the demand for smart mattresses. Sleep tracking, automatic mattress firmness adjustment, heart rate monitoring, breathing, body movement, and bed warming are some of the features of smart mattresses. Smart mattresses enhance sleep quality by analyzing sleep patterns, movements, and breathing rate. They are priced higher than the regular mattresses due to these advanced features.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on furniture and home furnishing, "Eight, a US-based company, offers smart mattresses with a proprietary technology that tracks sleep, controls bed temperature, connects with smart homes, and uses smart alarm clocks. These mattresses are priced higher than the standard collection. They connect to smart home products such as Amazon Alexa, Nest, and Philips Hue. They identify sleep patterns and assist in waking up the person in the ideal phase."

Americas: largest smart mattress market

In 2017, the Americas dominated the global smart mattress market with a share of around 64%. Compared with other regions, the penetration of smart mattresses is higher in the Americas. The region was followed by EMEA and APAC with around 24% and 12% of the market respectively. According to the World Bank Group, 78% of the population in North America used the internet in 2016. The increasing adoption of the internet in North America has increased the demand for smart bedding products such as smart mattresses. Factors such as the growing popularity of smartphones, increase in mobile cellular subscription, and increasing internet penetration drive the demand for smart mattresses in the Americas.

Introduction of smart mattresses that are compatible with smart speakers: a key market trend

Manufacturers are concentrating on developing products that are compatible with smart speakers. Product innovations and user interfaces of smart speakers drive the adoption of smart speakers. Currently, only a few players offer smart speakers that work with a voice-controlled intelligent personal assistant. Smart speakers feature voice control and allow calling and messaging through a personal assistant. They connect to the cloud and play music from Prime Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and others. Smart speakers can be connected to smart mattresses. Smart mattresses offered by Eight support Amazon Alexa and enable owners to communicate with the mattress. They can adjust the temperature and access sleep data.

