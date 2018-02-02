According to a report released by Mercom Capital, venture capital firms showered battery storage companies with money to the tune of $714 million last year.Thirteen days before Valentine's Day, Mercom Capital Group revealed that venture capitalists showed their undying love for battery storage companies last year. According to a report released by the research company, venture capital firms showered battery storage companies with money to the tune of $714 million over 30 deals last year, nearly double the $356 million they raised over 38 deals in 2016. In addition, overall funding rose from $540 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...