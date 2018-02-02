President Donald J. Trump has asked Congress to take a machete to the Department of Energy's renewable energy and energy efficiency programs to even lower levels than he proposed last year - cuts likely avoided because of Congressional incompetence.One day after lauding "beautiful clean coal", something that exists only in the fever dreams of fossil-fuel dead-enders, a leaked version of President Donald J. Trump's draft budget suggests he wants to eviscerate clean energy and energy efficiency research to the tune of 72%. Should Congress decide to pass a long-term budget based on the president's ...

