Bob Dench, the chairman of Paragon Banking Group, will be stepping down from the board after 14 years at the company to take up a new position as chairman of the Co-operative Bank. Co-operative Bank, which last June agreed a restructuring and £633m recapitalisation plan last June with its US hedge fund creditors, said retiring chairman Dennis Holt will be replaced by Dench on 14 March. The bank's backers, including Blue Mountain Capital Management, Cyrus Capital Partners, GoldenTree Asset ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...