Environmental infrastructure fund John Laing Environmental Assets Group announced an investment in the Icknield Farm anaerobic digestion (AD) plant on Friday. The London-listed firm said the investment consisted of the provision of a debt facility to repay existing loans, and acquisition of a minority equity stake from private individuals who were the project's developers, for an aggregate amount of£11m. It said the Icknield Farm AD plant, located in Ipsden, South Oxfordshire, was commissioned ...

