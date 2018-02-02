Europe Soft Tissue Reinforcement and Regeneration Market Report 2018 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Europe Market Report Suite for Soft Tissue Reinforcement and Regeneration 2018 - MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers & acquisitions

The European market for soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration includes graft devices that are designed to reinforce and regenerate soft tissues. Soft tissues are defined as aggregations of similarly specialized cells which collectively function to connect, support or surround other structures and organs of the body. These tissues include tendons, ligaments, fascia, skin, fibrous tissues, fat, synovial membranes, muscles, nerves and blood vessels. Collagen, the most abundant protein in mammals, is one of the characteristic elements inside the extracellular matrix of soft tissue and, as such, plays a critical role in soft tissue repair.



Because soft tissue essentially makes up the majority of a person, and there are countless medical conditions associated with soft tissue problems, a select group of large markets related to soft tissue repair will be covered in this report, including breast reconstruction, hernia repair, dural repair, vaginal slings, skin repair, sports medicine and tendon reinforcement, and dental soft tissue regeneration. These indications were selected because they feature the use of synthetic mesh and biological matrices to reinforce and regenerate deficient areas.



There are three primary classes of soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration devices: allografts, xenografts, and alloplasts.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Research Methodology



2. European Soft Tissue Reinforcement and Regeneration Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Currency Exchange Rate

2.3 Market Overview

2.4 Trend Analysis By Segment

2.5 Drivers and Limiters

2.5.1 Market Drivers

2.5.2 Market Limiters

2.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis



3. Country Profiles

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1.1 Population

3.1.1.2 Median Age

3.1.1.3 GDP Per Capita

3.1.1.4 Price Index

3.2 Germany

3.3 France

3.4 United Kingdom

3.5 Italy

3.6 Spain

3.7 Benelux

3.8 Scandinavia

3.9 Austria

3.10 Switzerland

3.11 Portugal



4. Procedure Numbers

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Procedure Numbers

4.3 Breast Reconstruction

4.3.1 Breast Cancer Diagnoses

4.3.2 Mastectomies

4.3.3 Breast Reconstruction Procedures Performed

4.3.3.1 Tissues Expander/Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction Procedures Performed

4.3.3.2 Autologous Breast Reconstruction Procedures Performed

4.3.3.2.1 Flap Varieties

4.3.3.2.2 Flap Techniques

4.4 Hernia Repair

4.4.1 Total Hernia Repair Procedure Numbers

4.4.1.1 Ventral Hernia Repair Procedure Numbers

4.4.1.2 Inguinal Hernia Repair Procedure Numbers

4.5 Dural Repair

4.6 Vaginal Slings

4.7 Skin Repair

4.8 Sports Medicine and Tendon Reinforcement

4.9 Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration



5. Breast Reconstruction Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

5.3.1 Total Breast Reconstruction Market

5.3.2 Biologic Breast Reconstruction Market

5.3.3 Total Synthetic Breast Reconstruction Market

5.3.3.1 Resorbable Synthetic Breast Reconstruction Market

5.3.3.2 Non-Resorbable Synthetic Breast Reconstruction Market

5.4 Drivers and Limiters

5.4.1 Market Drivers

5.4.2 Market Limiters

5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

5.5.1 Leading Competitors By Segment

5.5.2 Biologic Breast Reconstruction Market

5.5.3 Synthetic Breast Reconstruction Market



6. Hernia Repair Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.3.1 Total Ventral Hernia Repair Market

6.3.1.1 Ventral Biologic Hernia Repair Market

6.3.1.2 Total Ventral Synthetic Hernia Repair Market

6.3.1.2.1 Composite Ventral Synthetic Hernia Repair Market

6.3.1.2.2 Non-Coated Ventral Synthetic Hernia Repair Market

6.4 Drivers and Limiters

6.4.1 Market Drivers

6.4.2 Market Limiters

6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

6.5.1 Leading Competitors By Segment

6.5.2 Biologic Hernia Repair Market

6.5.3 Synthetic Hernia Repair Market



7. Dural Repair Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.3.1 Total Dural Repair Market

7.3.2 Biologic Dural Repair Market

7.3.3 Synthetic Dural Repair Market

7.4 Drivers and Limiters

7.4.1 Market Drivers

7.4.2 Market Limiters

7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

7.5.1 Leading Competitors By Segment

7.5.2 Biologic Dural Repair Market

7.5.3 Synthetic Dural Repair Market



8. Vaginal Sling Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3.1 Total Vaginal Sling Market

8.3.2 Biologic Vaginal Sling Market

8.3.3 Synthetic Vaginal Sling Market

8.4 Drivers and Limiters

8.4.1 Market Drivers

8.4.2 Market Limiters

8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



9. Skin Repair Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Overview

9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

9.3.1 Skin Substitute Market

9.3.2 Collagen Dressing Market

9.4 Drivers and Limiters

9.4.1 Market Drivers

9.4.2 Market Limiters

9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

9.5.1 Leading Competitors By Segment

9.5.2 Skin Substitute Market

9.5.3 Collagen Dressing Market



10. Sports Medicine and Tendon Reinforcement Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

10.2.1 Biologic Rotator Cuff Reinforcement Market

10.3 Drivers and Limiters

10.3.1 Market Drivers

10.3.2 Market Limiters

10.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis



11. Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

11.3.1 Total Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market

11.3.2 Allograft Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market

11.3.3 Xenograft Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market

11.4 Drivers and Limiters

11.4.1 Market Drivers

11.4.2 Market Limiters

11.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Covidien

Ethicon

C.R. Bard

Integra LifeSciences

LifeCell

Aesculap/B. Braun

Systagenix

Medskin

Cook Medical

American Medical Systems

Boston Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rwtfst/europe_market?w=5





