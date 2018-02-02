The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive headliner market predicts a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global automotive headliner market by application (PV and CV) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive headliner market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Globalization of vehicle development platforms: a major market driver

Smart cabin innovations in the automotive industry: a key market trend

APAC dominated the global automotive headliner market with close to 55% share in 2017

Grupo Antolin, IAC Group, Lear, Motus Integrated Technologies, TOYOTA BOSHOKU, and UGN are some of the players in the market

Globalization of vehicle development platforms: a major market driver

Globalization of vehicle development platforms is one of the major factors driving the global automotive headliner market. OEMs are increasingly adopting common vehicle design platforms to develop multiple products that target different vehicle segments and different customers. A single platform is produced in high-volume and is implemented through different vehicle segments. The use of common platforms allows OEMs to increase economies of scale across the value chain, differentiate their products from those of their competitors, expand the number of product segments in which they compete, extend the life of existing automobile platforms, and remain responsive to changing lifestyle trends and customer tastes.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components, "The use of common platforms increases the opportunity of suppliers in headliner material development and streamlines the various manufacturing lines apart from achieving a cost advantage. It also ensures the same basic structure for the roof. A tool development process for a modular type headliner can enable multiple varieties of outputs from a single manufacturing line. Automotive headliner suppliers have increased opportunities to supply larger volumes of products and benefit from economies of scale. This increases the dependency of OEMs on suppliers for the development of such products as it reduces the new product development cost, lead time, and complexities drastically."

APAC: largest automotive headliner market

In 2017, APAC dominated the automotive headliner market, accounting for a share of approximately 55%. The market in APAC is expected to grow at a faster rate than the global market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for premium vehicles and SUVs in China. The automotive sales in the Americas are expected to perform moderately because of the slow growth expected in countries such as Brazil and Mexico. But, the demand for luxury, premium, and SUV vehicles in the US will contribute to higher revenues in the regional automotive headliner market. It is expected that the SUV and premium segments of vehicles will increase the ASP for headliners due to the growing demand for modular headliners with multiple features and premium ride quality. EMEA is expected to follow closely in terms of market share, with the increasing sales of vehicles in European countries being the major driver.

Smart cabin innovations in the automotive industry: a key market trend

The automotive vehicle interior design and technology has progressed over the past decade across all vehicle segments. The use of low-quality hard plastics in the entry-level segments has been eliminated and interior designing has become the center of focus. Automotive innovators are striving to transform vehicle cabin interiors to look like a living room with the advent of autonomous technology. Vehicle cabin interior has enormous opportunities for advancement in terms of aesthetics, safety, comfort, and entertainment. Furthermore, new technologies such as 3D-laminated glass, haptic sensors, and augmented reality heads-up displays, have penetrated deep in the vehicle design consideration. Also, large navigation and entertainment display screens are being integrated into dashboards that offer web-based information and media and data arrays obtained from networked roads and other cars.

