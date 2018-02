EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of Mattel (MAT) have shown a significant turnaround over the course of the trading day on Friday. Mattel is currently jumping by 10.3 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in almost three months.



The initial sell-off by Mattel came after the toymaker reported an unexpected fourth quarter loss on disappointing sales.



