The global camping furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report categorizes the global camping furniture market by product that includes camping chairs and stools, camping tables, and camping cots and hammocks. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: government initiatives encouraging camping

The governments of several countries have taken some initiatives to encourage tourists to take up camping, therefore boosting the participation in outdoor recreational activities. An initiative taken by the US government lets campers make reservations for a campsite through a government site. Reservations through government sites offer low accommodation prices that normally range between USD 20 to USD 30 per night whereas booking rates of other private travel agencies are usually higher than government booking rates. The government in the US also provides financial support for the development of campgrounds and camping infrastructure.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forfurniture and home furnishing research, "In Western Australia, The Parks for People Caravan and Camping initiative are the government initiatives that have allocated investments for improving the caravan and camping experience and improve overflow facilities to meet the demand of visitors during peak seasons. The purpose of this initiative is to attract more visitors for camping in Western Australia as the caravan and camping segment is one of the important sectors of the Western Australian tourism industry. These initiatives are expected to prompt adventure sports and campers to invest in camping equipment such as camping tent."

Market trend: diversity in camping programs

The millennials are increasingly seeking outdoor and adventure sports activities, but the demand for non-strenuous recreational activities is more among older consumers. They choose for healthy and nature-based forms of recreation. Several service providers have camping programs, particularly for older consumers, and focus on promoting camping as an experience, not a stand-alone service. This increases the interest to pursue camping. These providers arrange edutainment camps and nature treks to attract consumers from different age groups. For instance, Camp Cheerio in North Carolina, the US, undertakes a Senior Adult Camp program that offers active adults over the age of 55 years a chance to experience camping.

Market challenge: unfavorable weather conditions

The camping market is dependent on weather conditions as unfavorable weather can negatively affect camping activities. Changes in weather patterns such as extreme heat, cold, and humidity can lead to unpleasant camping experiences that might discourage participation in camping activities. The use of camping furniture during wet or humid conditions can be very unpleasant and prove to be a serious concern among campers at large. In many countries, camping activities are restricted during the monsoon and winter seasons.

Some of the companies in the global camping furniture market:

The Coleman Company

ALPS Brands

Oase Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors

GCI Outdoor

Kamp-Rite

