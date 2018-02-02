Technavio market research analysts forecast the global dead reckoning sensor system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 2% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global dead reckoning sensor system market into the following segments based on end-user (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Safety features enabled by MEMS in automobiles: a key market driver

Automobile manufacturers are increasing the use of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) to add more features to automobiles. The different types of MEMS that have been included in the report are accelerometers, gyroscopes, microphones, RF MEMS, and pressure sensors. The rising awareness of vehicle safety and the demand for high-tech cars have led to an increase in vehicle automation. MEMS sensors are the major components of this process. Automation includes occupant detection, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), battery control, drowsiness detection, emission control, electronic stability control (ESC), roll stability control (RSC), night vision, and emission control. Governments of numerous countries are mandating the use of safety sensors to minimize collisions. This is a factor supporting the market growth.

Accelerometers are used in automobiles owing to their advanced power-saving features. They also serve a higher temperature range that makes them the ideal choice for automotive applications, including infotainment, navigation, security, and telematics. Accelerometers are used in airbag applications in vehicle safety systems. Gyroscopes offer a high level of accuracy required by navigation systems that are embedded in vehicles. Vehicles are also embedded with inertial combos, a combination of accelerometers and gyroscopes to improve the accuracy of motion-controlled functionalities. For instance, iNEMO 6-axis system-in-packages, by STMicroelectronics, integrate accelerometers and gyroscopes in a single device to improve accuracy, space, and cost optimization.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forsensors, "Multi-axis gyroscopes and accelerometers are used for assisted navigation and empower sophisticated dead reckoning software algorithms, which are used to calculate the current position from a previously determined location updated by acceleration, change of direction, and time. Other important MEMS that are installed in automobiles are pressure sensors. These sensors are generally used in tire-pressure monitoring, air pressure control in engines, transmission system pressure sensing, side airbags, and braking systems. This can be attributed to the consumer demand for safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency."

Global dead reckoning sensor system market segmentation

The segmentation of the global dead reckoning sensor systemmarket is based on road transport vehicles because dead reckoning sensor systems are used only in these transport vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment dominated the global dead reckoning sensor system market in 2017, accounting for a share of approximately 77%. The segment will continue to be the highest contributor to the dead reckoning sensor system market during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption in terms of volume.

Of the three major regions, APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2017, accounting for a share of more than 54.13%. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas. EMEA and the Americas will account for almost equal revenue shares during the forecast period due to the significant demand from automobile OEMs. The market share of APAC will grow during the forecast period because of the increasing automobile manufacturing activities. This is expected to drive the demand for dead reckoning sensors in the region.

