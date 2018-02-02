The Bank of England's Super Thursday is the main event next week, with a quieter week for eurozone and US data, with company results including AA, BP, Compass and GlaxoSmithKline. While the Bank's monetary policy committee are not expected to loosen the belt on policy, it will be a Super Thursday for Mark Carney as the bank releases its quarterly inflation report and the Governor publishes his open letter explaining why consumer price inflation overshot the 2% target by more than one percentage ...

