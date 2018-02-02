Bristol based financial service company Hargreaves Lansdown appointed Deanna W. Oppenheimer to take over from non-executive chairman Mike Evans, who will retire from the board next Wednesday. Oppenheimer, a former Barclays retail banking chief, is currently chair of the remuneration committees of Tesco and Whitbread, and a non-executive director of AXA Group and Worldpay. She will take Evans's place when he retires from the board on February 7. Chris Barling will stand down as a NED on the same ...

