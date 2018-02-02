US Dental Prosthetics and Digital Dentistry Devices Market Report 2018 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Market Report Suite for Dental Prosthetics and Digital Dentistry Devices 2018 - MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers & acquisitions

The most impactful factor limiting growth of the U.S. dental prosthetic market is the improvement of oral healthcare, which is lessening demand for dental work. Better dental health will equate to more partially rather than fully edentulous patients. As such, the proportion of partial dentures will grow at the expense of full dentures.



Market growth for denture teeth will also slow as partials continue to gain popularity. Relative to full dentures, partial solutions recruit fewer teeth, averaging around 5.7 on average. As partials continue to grow at the expense of full denture unit sales, the average number of teeth required per denture will fall.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

U.S. Dental Prosthetics Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedures Covered

Procedure Codes Investigated

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History



1. Research Methodology



2. U.S. Dental Prosthetics and Digital Dentistry Device Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Crowns and Bridges

2.1.1.1 Crowns

2.1.1.2 Bridges

2.1.1.3 Material Types

2.1.2 Inlays and Onlays

2.1.2.1 Material Types

2.1.3 Veneers

2.1.3.1 Material Types

2.1.4 Dentures

2.1.4.1 Full Dentures

2.1.4.2 Partial Dentures

2.1.5 Manufacturing Process and Technological Developments

2.1.5.1 Conventional Fabrication

2.1.5.2 Cad/Cam Technology

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Trend Analysis By Segment

2.4 Drivers and Limiters

2.4.1 Market Drivers

2.4.2 Market Limiters

2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



3. Crown and Bridge Market

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Crowns

3.1.2 Bridges

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

3.3.1 Total Crown and Bridge Market

3.3.1.1 Total Crown Market

3.3.1.2 Total Crown Market By Material Type

3.3.1.3 Total Bridge Market

3.3.1.4 Total Bridge Market By Material Type

3.3.2 Total Full-Cast Crown and Bridge Market

3.3.2.1 Full-Cast Crown Market

3.3.2.2 Full-Cast Bridge Market

3.3.3 Total Pfm Crown and Bridge Market By Material Type

3.3.3.1 Total Non-Precious Pfm Crown and Bridge Market

3.3.3.1.1 Non-Precious Pfm Crown Market

3.3.3.1.2 Non-Precious Pfm Bridge Market

3.3.3.2 Total Semi-Precious Pfm Crown and Bridge Market

3.3.3.2.1 Semi-Precious Pfm Crown Market

3.3.3.2.2 Semi-Precious Pfm Bridge Market

3.3.3.3 Total Precious Pfm Crown and Bridge Market

3.3.3.3.1 Precious Pfm Crown Market

3.3.3.3.2 Precious Pfm Bridge Market

3.3.4 Total Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market

3.3.4.1 Ceramic Crown Market

3.3.4.2 Ceramic Bridge Market

3.3.4.3 Total Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market By Material Type

3.3.4.3.1 Total Zirconia Crown and Bridge Market

3.3.4.3.2 Total Zirconia Crown and Bridge Market By Material Type

3.3.4.3.3 Total Other Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market

3.3.4.3.4 Total Other Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market By Material Type

3.4 Drivers and Limiters

3.4.1 Market Drivers

3.4.2 Market Limiters

3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



4. Inlay and Onlay Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

4.3 Unit Analysis

4.3.1 Inlay and Onlay Unit Analysis By Material

4.4 Drivers and Limiters

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Limiters

4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



5. Veneer Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

5.3 Unit Analysis

5.3.1 Veneer Unit Analysis Breakdown By Material

5.4 Drivers and Limiters

5.4.1 Market Drivers

5.4.2 Market Limiters

5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



6. Denture Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.2.1 Total Denture Market

6.2.2 Total Full Denture Market

6.2.2.1 Total Full Denture Market By Grade

6.2.2.1.1 Premium Full Denture Market

6.2.2.1.2 Standard Full Denture Market

6.2.2.1.3 Economy Full Denture Market

6.2.2.2 Total Full Denture Market By Product Type

6.2.2.2.1 Conventional Full Denture Market

6.2.2.2.2 Immediate Full Denture Market

6.2.3 Partial Denture Market

6.3 Unit Analysis

6.3.1 Full Denture Unit Analysis Breakdown By Fabrication Method

6.3.2 Full Denture Unit Analysis Breakdown By Case Type

6.3.3 Partial Denture Unit Analysis Breakdown By Material

6.4 Drivers and Limiters

6.4.1 Market Drivers

6.4.2 Market Limiters

6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



7. Denture Teeth Market

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.2.1 Denture Teeth Market

7.2.1.1 Total Denture Teeth By Grade

7.2.1.1.1 Premium Denture Teeth Market

7.2.1.1.2 Standard Denture Teeth Market

7.2.1.1.3 Economy Denture Teeth Market

7.2.1.2 Total Denture Teeth By Material

7.2.1.2.1 Acrylic Denture Teeth Market

7.2.1.2.2 Porcelain Denture Teeth Market

7.2.1.2.3 Composite Resin Denture Teeth Market

7.3 Drivers and Limiters

7.3.1 Market Drivers

7.3.2 Market Limiters

7.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis



8. Dental Cad/Cam Prosthetics Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3.1 Total Cad/Cam Prosthetics Market

8.3.2 Cad/Cam Crown and Bridge Market

8.3.3 Cad/Cam Inlay and Onlay Market

8.3.4 Cad/Cam Veneer Market

8.3.5 Cad/Cam Denture Market

8.4 Unit Analysis

8.4.1 Cad/Cam Crown and Bridge Unit Analysis By Setting

8.4.2 Cad/Cam Inlay and Onlay Unit Analysis By Setting

8.4.3 Cad/Cam Veneer Unit Analysis By Setting

8.5 Drivers and Limiters

8.5.1 Market Drivers

8.5.2 Market Limiters



Companies Mentioned



Glidewell Laboratories

National Dentex Corporation

Modern Dental

Dental Services Group

Affordable Dentures Inc.

Aspen Dental

Dentsply Sirona

Smile Brands

ClearChoice

Ivoclar Vivadent

Heraeus Kulzer

VITA North America

DenMat

Myerson



